Delta 55445 Universal Showering Components 1.75 GPM Multi Function Hand Shower Package - Includes Hose and Holder Brilliance Stainless Showers Hand

Delta 55445 Universal Showering Components 1.75 GPM Multi Function Hand Shower Package - Includes Hose and Holder Included Components:Multi function hand shower with 5 spray settings60" compatible shower hoseDelta 55445 Technologies and Benefits:H2Okinetic®: H2Okinetic® Technology is the study of water in motion. By controlling water’s shape, velocity and thermal dynamics, we’ve reinvented the showering experience—creating a warmer, more luxurious spray, giving the feeling of a high-flow spray with a fraction of the water.Delta 55445 Features:Covered under Delta's limited lifetime warrantyCoordinates with products from the Universal Showering line seamlesslyConstructed of plastic for long lasting durability and dependabilityPremier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useHand shower features pause control - the ability to stop the flow of water without turning off the showerHand shower comes equipped with 5 distinct spray settingsDelta 3551-MPU-DST Specifications:Hand Shower Height: 10-5/16" (top to bottom)Flow Rate: 1.75 gallons-per-minuteHose Length: 60" Multi Function Brilliance Stainless