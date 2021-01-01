Classic Lighting 55433 Warsaw 3 Light Pendant with Ribbed Glass Shade Roman Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants

Classic Lighting 55433 Warsaw 3 Light Pendant with Ribbed Glass Shade These European-made cast solid brass frames are oxidized and hand finished to achieve this rich Roman Bronze finish. Only the best quality of 24% lead crystal bowls, made in Poland, is used to set the Warsaw series apart from the ordinary crowd. When only the best will do, the Warsaw series fits the bill.Features:Comes with a clear, bowl shaped ribbed glass shadeFixture is hung by chainsDesigned to cast light in an upward directionCan be used on a sloped ceilingDimensions:Height: 26" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Maximum Height: 26" (including chain / down rods)Width: 14" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Depth: 14"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Type: Compact Fluorescent, IncandescentBulb Included: NoBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 3Wattage: 180Watts Per Bulb: 60Classic Lighting designs, imports and manufactures fine crystal products held to the highest quality standards. Crystals come from Austria, Turkey, Egypt, Central Europe or many other parts of the world, and Classic Lighting guarantees the authenticity of each of its crystals. All products are inspected and held to the highest quality standards. Roman Bronze