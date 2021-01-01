Z-Lite 553S-LED Luminata 8" Tall LED Cylinder Wall Sconce with Clear Glass - 2700K Oil Rubbed Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Z-Lite 553S-LED Luminata 8" Tall LED Cylinder Wall Sconce with Clear Glass - 2700K Clean contemporary styling with a traditional look make these fixtures well suited for any home. Today's contemporary homes, as well as homes of the craftsmen style, are particularly well suited. These aluminum fixtures are available in black, oil rubbed bronze and brushed nickel aluminum with clear glass.Features: Aluminum fixtureClear cylindrical glass shadeHighly efficient LEDs produce little heat and have an extremely long lifespanCUL and ETL rated for wet locationsDesigned to cast light in a downward directionDimensions: Height: 8.88"Width: 4.38" Depth: 5.5"Electrical Specifications: Total Max Wattage: 6 wattsBulb Type: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Lumens: 270Color Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index (CRI): 80Dimmable: NoBulb Included: No Oil Rubbed Bronze