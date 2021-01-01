Z-Lite 553PHB-518P-LED Luminata 1 Light LED Outdoor Post Light Black Outdoor Lighting Post Lights Single Head Post Lights

Z-Lite 553PHB-518P-LED Luminata 1 Light LED Outdoor Post Light Clean contemporary styling with a traditional look make these fixtures well suited for any home. Today's contemporary homes, as well as homes of the craftsmen style, are particularly well suited. These aluminum fixtures are available in black, oil rubbed bronze and brushed nickel aluminum with clear glass.Features:Aluminum fixtureClear cylindrical glass shadeHighly efficient LEDs produce little heat and have an extremely long lifespanCUL and ETL rated for wet locationsPost includedDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaDimensions:Height: 113.375"Width: 11.5" Depth: 11.5"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Integrated LEDBulb Type: LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 14Total Max Wattage: 14Bulb Included: NoLumens: 435Color Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index (CRI): 80 Single Head Post Lights Black