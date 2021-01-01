From tripp lite
tripp lite 550va ups desktop battery back up, 8 outlet, 300w 120v standby, ultra-compact, usb, 3 year warranty & $100,000 insur
Advertisement
Protects from blackouts, brownouts & transient surges allowing time to back up critical filess: 550va / 300w battery backup uninterruptible power supply (ups) provides up to 1.2 minute of runtime for a full load, and 5 min of half load runtime 10 outlets power & protect connected peripherals: 5 outlets provide ups power backup & surge protection (home office & media centers); 5 outlets offer surge protection only (ideal for printers & other electronics not essential in a blackout) Free management software / user replaceable batteries: software enables unattended system shutdown & power management; batteries are user replaceable allowing you to extend the life of your ups if the batteries are depleted after the 3 year warranty 3 year warranty, $100,000 insurance: 3 year limited warranty and $100,000 ultimate lifetime insurance for connected equipment