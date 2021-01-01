From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 55071/3 Aspire 3 Light 20" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Black Nickel / Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Advertisement
Elk Lighting 55071/3 Aspire 3 Light 20" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light FeaturesComes with all mounting hardware requiredDurable steel constructionIncludes crystal ribbed shades(3) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 10"Width: 20"Extension: 5"Product Weight: 6 lbsShade Height: 6"Backplate Height: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 180 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Shape: B10Bulbs Included: No Vanity Light Black Nickel / Polished Nickel