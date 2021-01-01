Symmons 5502-TRM Elm Tub and Shower Trim Only Package with Multi Function Shower Head and Single Lever Handle - Less Rough In Valve Chrome Showers Tub

Symmons 5502-TRM Elm Tub and Shower Trim Only Package with Multi Function Shower Head and Single Lever Handle - Less Rough In Valve Product Features:Covered under Symmons' limited lifetime warranty for residential use (5 year limited warranty for commercial use)Premier finishing process – finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useMulti function shower headTub and Shower Package Includes: Valve trim, shower head, shower arm, and tub spoutDesigned to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsADA compliant - complies with the standards set forth by the Americans with Disabilities Act for shower systemsAll hardware required for installation is includedValve Trim Specifications:Swinging temperature dial allows for pin-point water controlEscutcheon (Cover plate) Dimensions: 7-1/2" W x 7-1/2" HIncludes pre-set safety stop with override capabilityRough-in valve is sold separately (when adding to cart, valve will be offered)Shower Head Specifications:Multi-function shower head with 5 spray patternsFlow Rate: 2.5 GPM (gallons per minute)Shower Head Width: 4Shower Arm Length: 8.5Tub Spout Specifications:Spout Reach: 7Integrated diverter for switching between tub and shower applicationsUnrestricted flow rate allows for rapid filling of the tubFlow Rate: 2.5 gallons-per-minute California residents: warning - this product contains chemicals known to the state of California to cause cancer, birth defects, or other reproductive harm Pressure Balanced Chrome