Kichler 55012NI Vionnet Vanity Light, 3, Brushed Nickel

Takes three medium E26 up to 75W bulb equivalent and measures 24" in width with a body height of 7. 5" CSA UL Listed Damp Engineered for high humidity areas such as enclosed porches, sunrooms, bathrooms and more Created with water resistant, durable finishes and incorporates galvanized undercoating on all metal surfaces as well as stainless steel mounting hardware Offers pick your own flexibility with two looks that you can take in different directions: choose Brushed Nickel with Satin Etched glass shades for a more traditional look or Black with Clear glass for a more modern style The Black option also comes with two light socket finish choices for even more versatility, Weight: 6.5 Pounds, Manufacturer: Kichler Lighting