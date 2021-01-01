From gatco
Gatco 5501 Studio 18" Towel Bar Matte Black Bathroom Hardware Towel Bar 18 Inch
Advertisement
Gatco 5501 Studio 18" Towel Bar Gatco 5501 Features:Covered under Gatco's limited lifetime warrantyConstructed of metal, ensuring durability and dependabilityHigh quality finish - will resist rust and corrosion through everyday useCoordinates with other products from Gatco's Studio CollectionSecure mounting assemblyAll hardware required for installation is includedConcealed screws for seamless lookGatco 5501 Specifications:Overall Width: 20" (left to right)Width: 18" (center to center distance between installation holes)Height: 2" (top to bottom)Depth (Projection: 3-1/8" (wall to front of bar) 18 Inch Matte Black