Ogonbrick 55 Inch Rectangular Acrylic Alcove Freestanding Soaking Bathtub

Ogonbrick freestanding bathtub adopts all glass fiber structure with high durability and bright double wall design. The surface is easy to clean and install. It is composed of two layers of acrylic, which brings the maximum heat preservation effect, keeping the water at the required temperature for a longer time. At the same time, the bath slope is gentle, providing a more comfortable and leisurely immersion. Its design is comfortable and fashionable. Modern design and clear lines will complement any bathroom decoration to make the room look more spacious.