From brandtworks

BrandtWorks 55-in L x 32-in W Silver Framed Wall Mirror | BM014L3

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

This American made Subway Silver Wall Mirror is perfect for adding light and space to seating areas or bedrooms. This rectangular wall mirror features a silver finish with a decorative aged details. The 3 inch frame is smooth adding a modern feel. This hand crafted wall mirror includes four preinstalled hooks for both vertical or horizontal hanging making it a functional and stylish decorating tool. BrandtWorks 55-in L x 32-in W Silver Framed Wall Mirror | BM014L3

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com