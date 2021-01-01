From brandtworks
BrandtWorks 55-in L x 32-in W Silver Framed Wall Mirror | BM014L3
This American made Subway Silver Wall Mirror is perfect for adding light and space to seating areas or bedrooms. This rectangular wall mirror features a silver finish with a decorative aged details. The 3 inch frame is smooth adding a modern feel. This hand crafted wall mirror includes four preinstalled hooks for both vertical or horizontal hanging making it a functional and stylish decorating tool. BrandtWorks 55-in L x 32-in W Silver Framed Wall Mirror | BM014L3