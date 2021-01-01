Z-Lite 549PHB Abbey 1 Light Outdoor Post Light with Matte Opal Shade Black Outdoor Lighting Post Lights Single Head Post Lights

From z-lite
Z-Lite 549PHB Abbey 1 Light Outdoor Post Light with Matte Opal Shade The geometric lines of the Abbey family combine well with contemporary home styling as well as homes in the craftsmen style. This large outdoor post head fixture is made of steel and finished in black with matte opal glass.Features:Matte Opal Glass ShadeSpecifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoCUL Listed: YesCUL Rating: Wet LocationEnergy Star: NoETL Listed: YesETL Rating: Wet LocationHeight: 19.25"Light Direction: Ambient LightingMaterial: SteelNumber of Bulbs: 1Post Included: NoProduct Weight: 9 lbsShade: YesShade Color: WhiteShade Material: GlassShade Shape: RectangleVoltage: 120vMax Total Wattage: 100 Single Head Post Lights Black