Z-Lite 547PHBR-533PM Vienna 1 Light Outdoor Pier Mount Light with White Seedy Shade Black Outdoor Lighting Post Lights Pier Mount Post Lights
Z-Lite 547PHBR-533PM Vienna 1 Light Outdoor Pier Mount Light with White Seedy Shade Clean, straight lines and rectangular detailing define the classic styling of this large outdoor pier mount. White seedy glass panels create an elegant glow, while the cast aluminum hardware finished in black can withstand nature’s seasonal elements.Features:White Seedy Glass ShadeSpecifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoEnergy Star: NoETL Listed: YesETL Rating: Wet LocationHeight: 25.25"Light Direction: Ambient LightingMaterial: AluminumNumber of Bulbs: 1Post Included: NoProduct Weight: 8.7 lbsShade: YesShade Color: WhiteShade Material: GlassShade Shape: LanternShade Type: SeedyVoltage: 120vMax Total Wattage: 100Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 Pier Mount Post Lights Black