Sterling 547808-48P Finesse 70-1/16" High x 47-5/8" Wide Sliding Framed Shower Door Matte Black Frame Finish with Smooth Clear Glass Showers Shower

Sterling 547808-48P Finesse 70-1/16" High x 47-5/8" Wide Sliding Framed Shower Door Sterling 547808-48P Features:Constructed of durable 5/16" thick tempered glass and complemented by anodized aluminum profiles and guide railsCoordinates with the products from the Finesse lineA framed design gives a classic, sturdy look and feel to the showerSliding shower door operation acts as a space saver for smaller bathroomsThis is a shower door only – a shower base and walls may be required to complete unitNOTE: The biggest challenge in selecting the correct shower door is determining the finished opening widthSterling 547808-48P Technologies:CleanCoat®: Glass treatment on shower doors repels water for improved ease of cleaningSterling 547808-48P Specifications:Overall Height: 70-1/16" (bottom to top of door fixture)Overall Width: 48" (left to right of door fixture)Maximum Door Opening: 20-3/4" (assuming door is not trimmed)Glass Thickness: 5/16" Sliding Matte Black Frame Finish with Smooth Clear Glass