Philips LED 546804 PAR30S Flicker-Free Spot Light Bulb with EyeComfort Technology: 850-Lumen, 2200-3000K, 8 (75W Equivalent), E26 Base, Bright White with Warm Glow Dimming, 4 Pack, Title 20 Compliant

Philips PAR30L LED classic glass light bulbs spotlight the details in your home with a 40-degree beam angle and 850 lumens of bright white, dimmable light, equivalent to 75-watt incandescents with 80% less energy use Appropriate for indoor and outdoor use, these shorter PAR30 bulbs fit medium base (E26) fixtures and measure 3.5 inches tall with a bulb diameter of 3.7 inches Warm Glow dimming offers flicker-free, silent dimming that works with more dimmer switches than any other LED on the market The more you dim, the warmer the light-from 3000- to 2200-Kelvin just like traditional incandescent light bulbs Best-in-class, Energy Star Certified, Philips LEDs turn on instantly, providing efficient, steady, natural lighting at 1/4 of the energy of incandescents, 1/2 the energy of halogens Philips LEDs are mercury-free so they don't contribute to harmful hazardous waste Philips Classic Glass LEDs combine the elegance and sparkle of glass with the innovative efficiency of LED Creating a sparkle for years to come, Philips LEDs last 10x longer than incandescents and 4X longer than halogens. Each bulb in this pack is expected to deliver a lifetime of up to 25,000 hours and over 22 years of use (based on three hours of usage per day)—saving you the cost and hassle of frequent bulb changes. Not for use with Philips HUE products COMFORTABLE LIGHT: Our products meet strict test criteria including flicker, strobe, glare and color rendition to ensure they meet EyeComfort requirements. Switch to Philips LED, light that’s designed for the comfort of your eyes., Manufacturer: Philips Lighting