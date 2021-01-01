From hooker furniture
Hooker Furniture 5456-85002-BLK 60 Inch Long Poplar Wood Console Table from the Ashton Collection Distressed Black Indoor Furniture Tables
Hooker Furniture 5456-85002-BLK 60 Inch Long Poplar Wood Console Table from the Ashton Collection All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return PolicyFeatures:Distressed with raspingAdds a traditional style to any roomConstructed from maple and poplar for durability and styleArrives assembled and ready for useIncludes a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyLength: 16" Console/Sofa Distressed Black