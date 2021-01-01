Hooker Furniture 5447-90011 Archivist 50" Wide Euro-American Style Media-Ready Bureau Dresser Pecky Pecan Indoor Furniture Storage Dresser

Hooker Furniture 5447-90011 Archivist 50" Wide Euro-American Style Media-Ready Bureau Dresser All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return Policy Make your bedroom a cozy retreat for movies at midnight with the TV and media-ready Archivist Bureau featuring a drop-down drawer to accommodate wire management and component storage. Inspired by epic European and American style elements, the bureau is comfortable and inviting with a world-traveled pedigree. Five drawers with the top left drawer offering a ventilated back and a front that flips back for component usage. The top right drawer is felt lined with a jewelry tray, and the bottom 3 drawers have 2 removable dividers. The bottom drawer is cedar lined. Featured in a soft casual finish over Pecky Pecan Veneers for a rustic, authentic look. Features: Cow-tailed antiquing with rasping and chiseling distressing and chain dents Exudes a larger than life ambience with world traveled pedigree Part of the Archivist collection Felt lined top drawer with jewelry tray Bottom 3 drawers have removable dividers Cedar lined bottom drawer Perfectly complements a traditional decor style Some assembly is required Comes with a one year warranty Dresser Pecky Pecan