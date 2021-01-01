From maxim
Maxim 54367 Civic 10" Wide LED Pendant with Metal Cone Shade Architectural Bronze Outdoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Maxim 54367 Civic 10" Wide LED Pendant with Metal Cone Shade Conical shades finished in architectural bronze appear to be suspended by its stainless steel cable. Concealed inside these shades is a high powered COB LED which shines into a heavy Clear glass font. The bottom of theses fonts have an additional thickness of glass for better light distribution and lighting effect.Features:Metal shadeMade from other metalsDesigned to cast light in a downward directionIncludes (1) 11 watt integrated LED bulbDimensions:Height: 3.5"Width: 9.75"Extension: 54.5"Product Weight: 4.24 lbsElectrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesBulb Base: Integrated LEDBulb Type: LEDWatts Per Bulb: 11Wattage: 11LED: YesLumens: 900Color Temperature: 3000K Architectural Bronze