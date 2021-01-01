Maxim 54365 Civic 14" LED Wall Sconce with Steel Cable and Metal Cone Shade Architectural Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces Outdoor Wall Sconces

Maxim 54365 Civic 14" LED Wall Sconce with Steel Cable and Metal Cone Shade Conical shades finished in Architectural Bronze appear to be suspended by its stainless steel cable. Concealed inside these shades is a high powered COB LED which shines into a heavy Clear glass font. The bottom of theses fonts have an additional thickness of glass for better light distribution and lighting effect. Features LED is concealed within shade Shade is made of thicker glass for better light effect and distribution Crafted of aluminum Comes with a silver metal shade Includes 11 watt Integrated LED lighting Capable of being dimmed Rated for wet locations Covered by Maxim's limited 5 year warranty Dimensions Height: 13-3/4" Width: 13-1/2" Product Weight: 7.0 lbs Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Integrated LED Number of Bulbs: 1 Bulb Included: Yes Watts Per Bulb: 11 watts Wattage: 11 watts Voltage: 120 volts Outdoor Wall Sconces Architectural Bronze