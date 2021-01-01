OnePlus 5431100064 6T Karbon Bumper Case - New Damaged Packaging

Wrapped around the edge of the device the shock-resistant bumpers provide impact protection while the robust outer shell shields the device from direct damage. Supported by a slim and light-weight profile the OnePlus 6T Bumper Case offers reliable protection without compromising on style. Through high-pressure and high-temperature molding each bumper case is carefully formed to wrap seamlessly around the OnePlus 6T. With its smooth feel and comfortable texture the OnePlus 6T Bumper Case is tailor-made for those seeking protection with a dash of personality.