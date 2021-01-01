Trans Globe Lighting 5420 Three Light Outdoor Wall Sconce from the Chesapeake Collection Antique Rust Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces Outdoor Wall

Trans Globe Lighting 5420 Three Light Outdoor Wall Sconce from the Chesapeake Collection Three Light Outdoor Wall Sconce from the Chesapeake Collection Brighten up your porch with this two light outdoor Chesapeake wall sconce from the New American Outdoor collection! Available in two finishes and featuring two 60w candelabra base bulbs for plenty of light, along with beautiful and unique water glass, this light will be a stunning addition to your outside for years to come. Three light outdoor medium wall sconce Requires (3) x 60w candelabra base bulbs (Not Included) Features water patterned glass Outdoor Wall Sconces Antique Rust