From fine art lamps
Fine Art Lamps 541480ST Costa del Sol Three-Light Post Light with Quatrefoil Details and Subtle Iridescent Textured Glass Shade Marbella Wrought Iron
Advertisement
Fine Art Lamps 541480ST Costa del Sol Three-Light Post Light with Quatrefoil Details and Subtle Iridescent Textured Glass Shade Invoking the soothing salty breezes of the Mediterranean and the rich design traditions of these historic coasts, this collection of outdoor lighting is an example of classical elegance, featuring stylized quatrefoil designs in Marbella wrought iron finish. Subtle iridescent textured glass adds another element of beauty to these pieces. Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 3Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 180Voltage: 120Dimmable: YesHeight: 29"Width: 11"Fine Art Lamps® - Original lighting designs handcrafted in America and specified world-wide since 1940. Single Head Post Lights Marbella Wrought Iron