Nearly Natural 5413 35" Ixora Topiary UV Resistant Plant in Pot

Create beautiful nature displays with the "Nearly Natural 35" Ixora Topiary UV Resistant Plant in Pot". Featuring authentic-looking foliage and branches, this floor plant accessory is perfect for your home or office. The green hue and the wonderful craftsmanship of this topiary plant add to its authenticity. Accompanied with this pot, the plant is a gorgeous decorative accent for any space. Perfect for indoor use, this plant is a great choice for adding lush greenery any residential or commercial space. Available with pot, it can be easily used in any space..More than 600 leaves.Color: Green.Unique-looking trunk.Overall Dimensions: 35"H x 12"W x 12"D.Vase: 5"H x 5.75"W.UV resistant.Enjoy a realistic feel of nature with the 'Nearly Natural 35" Ixora Topiary UV Resistant Plant in Pot'