Currey and Company 5412 The Duke Wall Sconce with Included Zanzibar Black Shades Zanzibar Gold Leaf/Zanzibar Black Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces Wall

Currey and Company 5412 The Duke Wall Sconce with Included Zanzibar Black Shades The Duke Wall Sconce with Included Zanzibar Black ShadesMasculine finish accented with gold leaf complements the scale and design of this piece. The Zanzibar black metal shade is included. It is part of the Winterthur Archive Collection. Wall sconces are sold as pin-ups which allows them to be either hard wired or plugged in.Material: IronRequires 3 60 Watt Candelabra Bulbs (Not Included)Socket Type: Candelabra. Socket Finish: Antique Candlesleeve.Switch Type: Cord Switch.Cord/Supply Wire Color: Black. Cord Length: 96 inches.Shade information: Zanzibar Black Shade, 8x10x5.5 Wall Sconces Zanzibar Gold Leaf/Zanzibar Black