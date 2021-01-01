WS Bath Collections 5411 Linea Tub Filler with Single Function Hand Shower Polished Chrome Faucet Tub Filler Single Handle

WS Bath Collections 5411 Linea Tub Filler with Single Function Hand Shower Product Features: Covered under WS Bath Collection's 1 year warrantyPremier finishing process – finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useSingle function hand shower includedSingle function cartridge – one handle controls both volume and temperatureAll hardware required for installation is includedIntegrated diverter for switching between tub and shower applicationsTub Filler Specifications: Connection Size: 1/2"Overall Width: 11"Spout Reach: 7-7/16" WS Bath Collections offers an array of fine bathroom and kitchen products. Their collections feature innovative and distinctive selection of bathroom sinks, washbasins, washstands, bathroom accessories, bathtubs, magnifying mirrors, and bathroom complements that provide inspirational solution for every imaginable décor. You are invited to discover the tradition of fine handcraftsmanship, warmth of the material, and the beauty of modern and contemporary design, where every bath and kitchen product is transformed into genuinely unique works of art. Single Handle Polished Chrome