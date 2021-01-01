540° Magnetic Charging Cable Fast Magnetic Charger Cable (3 Pack 3.3ft) Nylon Braided USB Magnetic Data Transfer Cable Magnetic Phone Charger Cable.

?360° + 180° Rotating Design? This magnetic charging cable can be rotated 180 drgrees and also 360 degrees, It is more flexible and convenient in daily use of mobile phones or playing games.3A Fast Charging & Data Sync? Our Magnetic Charger Cable support QC 3.0 fast charge, USB Magnetic Charging Cable with a maximum output current of 3A and effectively increases charging speed. It also has data transfer function up to 480MB/S and 1G files will be transferred only 30S, save time for you. Suitable for Most Devices? Tunkia magnetic charger cable come with 2 different magnetic tips and suitable for most devices. It can compatible with Micro USB Type C,you can change the magnetic tips at will to charge different devices. Magnetic Design Easy to Operate? USB fast magnetic cable come with innovative magnetism design, reversible charger connector can automatically absorb magnet charging cable quickly at a right direction and not easy to fall off. 360° rotation Magnetic tip Easier