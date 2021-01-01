From quorum international
Quorum International 5404-1 5" Tall Bathroom Sconce Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bathroom Sconce
Advertisement
Quorum International 5404-1 5" Tall Bathroom Sconce FeaturesConstructed from steelComes with a frosted glass shadeRated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 4-1/2"Width: 5-1/4"Extension: 6-1/2"Product Weight: 1.8 lbsShade Height: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: Incandescent Bathroom Sconce Satin Nickel