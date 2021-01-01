Symmons 5403-1.5-TRM Degas Shower Only Trim Package with 1.5 GPM Single Function Hand Shower Chrome Showers Shower Only Pressure Balanced

Symmons 5403-1.5-TRM Degas Shower Only Trim Package with 1.5 GPM Single Function Hand Shower Inspired by the creations of the famous French artist Edgar Degas. A truly transitional design that evokes both movement and strength. Elegant design and subtle details.Symmons 5403-1.5-TRM Features:Covered under Symmons' limited lifetime and 5 year commercial warrantyConstructed of brass, plastic, stainless steel, zinc ensuring durability and dependabilityPremier finishing process – finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useCoordinates with products from the Degas line seamlesslySingle function hand showerPressure balanced valve trim - single cartridge controls the temperature of the water and the on/off functionDesigned to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsValve Trim Specifications:Swinging temperature dial allows for pin-point water controlValve Trim Dimensions: 7" H x 7" WHand Shower Specifications:Number of Functions: 1Hand Shower Flow Rate: 1.5 gallons-per-minuteShower Head Width: 3" Pressure Balanced Chrome