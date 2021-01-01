Designers Fountain wrap lights are the perfect solution for your lighting needs. These light fixtures are designed to save energy and lower maintenance costs. The integrated LED light engine included uses 30% less power to produce the same amount of light as fluorescent fixtures. Because it's LED, you will never hear the hum that fluorescent fixtures make. This ceiling mounted commercial wraparound provides Daylight White (5, 000K CCT) light at 5, 400 Lumens. Designers Fountain uses quality LED chips that last for 40, 000 hours of continuous use; once installed, this light fixture will last for 34 years when in use 4 hours per day. This LED wrap comes with a 5-year manufacturer warranty, is ETL listed and can be installed in damp locations. This LED fixture from Designers Fountain is perfect for general purpose lighting in garages, workshops, kitchens, utility rooms/spaces and corridors in commercial and residential environments. Designers Fountain 5400-Lumen Daylight LED Wraparound Light in White | WL0554DM50