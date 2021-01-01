Chicago Faucets 540-LDAB Wall Mounted Pot Filler Faucet with Lever Handles and 6" Full-Flow Swing Spout Chrome Faucet Pot Filler Double Handle

Chicago Faucets 540-LDAB Wall Mounted Pot Filler Faucet with Lever Handles and 6" Full-Flow Swing Spout Product Features: Manufactured and assembled in the United States of AmericaFaucet body and handles are covered under Chicago Faucet's limited lifetime warrantyConstructed of solid brass ECAST materialHigh quality chrome plated finish - finishes are covered under warranty for a year6" swinging spout provides access to all areas of the sinkUnrestricted full-flow outlet allows for rapid filling of pots or large bowlsDouble handle operation - handles rest on 1/4 turn valve seatsQuaturn compression operating cartridge - covered under warranty for 5 yearsWall mount installation saves valuable counter spaceSpout swivels 180-degrees to allow for unobstructed access to the whole sinkADA compliantLow lead compliant - meeting federal and state regulations for lead contentMounting hardware not includedTechnologies and Benefits: Commercial Grade Faucet: When a product is marked as "commercial grade" it means it has been built specifically to stand the test of time, and has been factory tested to function flawlessly through constant and continuous use. It is expected that faucets used in a commerce fashion will see much more use, and inversely abuse than typical faucets you might see in a residential setting, so they are engineered to do just that. Using simple, yet reliable, designs coupled with the industry's highest quality materials these faucets are some of the most reliable on the market. Although they are marketed as being ideal for commercial settings, the savvy home owner might take the quality found here and add a staple of functionality throughout the home as well.Quaturn Cartridge: The Quaturn cartridge was the industries first replaceable, completely self-contained valve cartridge. The cartridge allows the user to turn the water from full flow to off in just a quarter-turn. This unique cartridge was designed to close with the flow of the water rather than against it which reduces washer ware and virtually eliminates faucet drips. Although the Quaturn cartridge has been updated over the years to incorporate new technologies and materials it still holds true to its principals and is completely interchangeable with any Quaturn manufactured since 1913.ECAST Construction: With the threat of lead pollution in the public’s supply of drinking water, Chicago Faucets was one of the industry’s first to take the lead in finding a solution. These faucets are made of the same durable, high quality materials and fittings as always, however they are manufactured with .25% or less total lead content by weighted average. This means their faucets not only meet the strict guidelines first introduced by states like California and Virginia, but it surpasses those standards, coming as close to truly lead-free as possible.Product Specifications: Faucet Height: 4-1/8" (measured from mounting plate to highest point on faucet)Spout Reach: 6" (measured from center of faucet body to center of spout outlet)Required Installation Holes: 2Faucet Centers: 8" (center-to-center distance between installation holes)Rated Operating Pressure: 20 - 125 PSIRated Operating Temperature: 40 - 140 degrees Fahrenheit2 Lever handles included with faucet3/8" and 1/2" connection - designed for use with standard U.S. plumbing supply bibsCodes and Compliance: ASME A112.18.1/CSA B125.1Certified to NSF/ANSI 61, Section 9 by CSACalifornia Health and Safety Code 116875 (AB1953-2006)Vermont Bill S.152NSF/ANSI 372 Low Lead ContentADA ANSI/ICC A117.1 Double Handle Chrome