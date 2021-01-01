Royal Gourmet® charcoal grill with offset smoker is perfect for family use and even when having a few friends over. It is also ideal when you just want a simple BBQ on the offset smoker. Featuring a new painting process, the grill is resistant to scorching temperatures and will not easily flake off. 437 Sq. In. Porcelain-enameled cooking grates are durable, and you can regulate cooking temperature with 2-level adjustable charcoal pan. The swing-away warming rack provides secondary space; with a seamless combination of offset smoker, great heat and smoke circulation are guaranteed. A side door allows adding charcoal and cleaning ash easily. Open the air vent and stack, you can stock fire and transfer smoke effectively. Check internal temperature with built-in thermometer on lid. The spring handle protects hand from heat. Sitting on two durable wheels, it is convenient to move from place to place. Royal Gourmet 16.54-in W Black Barrel Charcoal Grill | CC1830SC