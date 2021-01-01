From osp home furnishings
OSP Home Furnishings 54 in. Rectangular Matte Red/Matte Black Computer Gaming Desk with USB Port
The BETA Gaming Desk offers the competitive platform your high-octane gaming demands. Large surface provides ideal space for monitor and gaming accessories. Customize the location of your power-up preferences with our magnetic 3-port smart power USB hub. Enjoy total game immersion with Bluetooth controlled RGB LED lights that let you set the mood. Our power strip bracket and cable management system offer a seamless transition from gaming to workstation making this your perfect media hub. Compelling Z frame design and sturdy steel construction in exciting red, blue and stealth black with matte black game surface will provide years of competitive enjoyment. Color: Matte Red/Matte Black.