CROSLEY 54 in. Rectangular Espresso 5 Drawer Executive Desk with Keyboard Tray, Brown
Classic styling, signature louvers and ample storage are just a few highlights of the new Palmetto computer desk from Crosley Furniture. Featuring drop-down keyboard storage, file drawer, and plenty of wire management, the Palmetto computer desk does not sacrifice modern amenities for its good looks. Upgrade your home office, or place in the family room as a convenient stop to pay bills, wherever Palmetto goes, style will follow. Color: Espresso.