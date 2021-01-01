From best home fashion
Best Home Fashion 54-in Olive Polyester Blackout Grommet Curtain Panel Pair in Green | GROM-54-OLIVE
Advertisement
Our Basic Blackout Curtains are a smart and stylish addition to any room. These panels are not only fashionable, but feature a triple weave fabric that blocks light, insulates from heat and cold, reduces outside noise, prevents sun damage to furniture while ensuring total privacy. Best Home Fashion 54-in Olive Polyester Blackout Grommet Curtain Panel Pair in Green | GROM-54-OLIVE