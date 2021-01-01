Rev-A-Shelf 53WC-1550SCDM-1 53WC Series Bottom Mount Single Bin Trash Can with Rear Storage and Soft Close - 50 Quart Capacity Champagne Storage and

Rev-A-Shelf 53WC-1550SCDM-1 53WC Series Bottom Mount Single Bin Trash Can with Rear Storage and Soft Close - 50 Quart Capacity Rev-A-Shelf's 53WC series is going to add a touch of luxury with this it's modern Italian design and the durability you come to expect. Available in multiple sizes and finishes to match any kitchen decor. Features soft-close slides system, patented door mount kit and simple installation.Features:90lb full-extension undermount slides with soft closePowder coat frame and heavy gage wire constructionMin cabinet opening is 11-1/2"Adjustable door mount brackets are included and required for operationOptional Rev-A-Shelf lids sold separatelyMounts to cabinet floor and cabinet door attaches to unitLimited lifetime warrantyProduct Technologies:Soft Close: Rev-A-Shelf’s soft-close slides prevent the loud noises and damage that can result from drawers and cabinet doors being shut too forcefully. Forward motion is automatically slowed to a gentle stop regardless of the force behind it.Full-Extension Slides: Full-extension slides allow for the drawer or pull out system to be pulled open to the full length of the slide. full-extension slides provide greater access to the contents of the drawer or pull out system.Includes:(1) metal frame(1) waste container (1) door mount kit (1) pair of soft close slides Mounting hardwareSpecifications:Depth: 22-1/4"Height: 22-7/8"Width: 11" Pull Out Trash Cans Champagne