Rev-A-Shelf 53WC-1527SCDM-213 53WC Series Bottom Mount Double Bin Trash Can with Soft Close - 27 Quart Capacity Orion Gray Storage and Organization

Rev-A-Shelf 53WC-1527SCDM-213 53WC Series Bottom Mount Double Bin Trash Can with Soft Close - 27 Quart Capacity Rev-A-Shelf's 53WC series is going to add a touch of luxury with this it's modern Italian design and the durability you come to expect. Available in multiple sizes and finishes to match any kitchen decor. Features soft close slides system, patented door mount kit and simple installation.Features:Included: (1) wood frame, (2) bins, (1) pair of soft close slides and mounting hardware90lb full extension undermount slides with soft closeDoor kit included and door must be attached to operate successfullyMinimum cabinet opening is 11-1/2"Adjustable door mount brackets are included and required for operationHeavy painted metal wire constructionMounts to cabinet floor and cabinet door attaches to unitLimited lifetime warrantyProduct Technologies:Soft Close: Rev-A-Shelf’s soft-close slides prevent the loud noises and damage that can result from drawers and cabinet doors being shut too forcefully. Forward motion is automatically slowed to a gentle stop regardless of the force behind it.Full Extension Slides: Full extension slides allow for the drawer or pull out system to be pulled open to the full length of the slide. Full extension slides provide greater access to the contents of the drawer or pull out system.Specifications:Height: 19"Width: 11-1/4"Depth: 22-1/8" Pull Out Trash Cans Orion Gray