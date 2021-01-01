From z-lite
Z-Lite 539CHB Bayland 19" Tall 3 Light Outdoor Lantern Pendant with Clear Seedy Glass Black Outdoor Lighting Pendants
Z-Lite 539CHB Bayland 19" Tall 3 Light Outdoor Lantern Pendant with Clear Seedy Glass The Bayland family features Clear Seedy glass set against its Black or Oil Rubbed Bronze colored frame. The multi stepped top crowns this elegant fixture. These fixtures are constructed from high quality cast aluminum. Features Clear seedy glass panels Aluminum construction Chain hung design This product is designed for use outdoors Capable of being dimmed UL, CUL, and ETL rated for wet locations Dimensions Height: 19" Maximum Height: 80" Width: 11" Product Weight: 9.7 lbs Chain Length: 60" Wire Length: 110" Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 3 Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Bulbs Included: No Voltage: 120 volts Black