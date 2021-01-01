From kichler
Kichler 5390L16 Langford 3 Light LED Bathroom Vanity Light Olde Bronze Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Kichler 5390L16 Langford 3 Light LED Bathroom Vanity Light Features:Constructed of durable steel for years of reliable performanceETL listed for installation and use in damp locationsDimensions:Height: 8.5"Width: 26.25" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Extension: 8.25" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)Backplate Height: 8.5"Backplate Width: 8.5"Product Weight: 6.2 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: LEDNumber of Bulbs: 3Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 9Voltage: 120Color Rendering Index (CRI): 80Color Temperature: 3000K Vanity Light Olde Bronze