From kichler
Kichler 5389L16 Langford 2 Light LED Bathroom Vanity Light Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Advertisement
Kichler 5389L16 Langford 2 Light LED Bathroom Vanity Light Features:Constructed of durable steel for years of reliable performanceETL listed for installation and use in damp locationsDimensions:Height: 8.5"Width: 17.5" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Extension: 8.25" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)Backplate Width: 8.5"Product Weight: 5.4 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: LEDNumber of Bulbs: 2Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 9Voltage: 120Color Rendering Index (CRI): 80Color Temperature: 3000K Vanity Light Brushed Nickel