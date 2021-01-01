Fine Art Lamps 538282ST Louvre Four-Light Outdoor Pendant with Antiqued Candles and Clear Blown Glass Shade Fine Bronze Outdoor Lighting Pendants

Fine Art Lamps 538282ST Louvre Four-Light Outdoor Pendant with Antiqued Candles and Clear Blown Glass Shade Built as a royal palace, the Louvre stands at the heart of Paris, housing the world's greatest museum. In the days of Louis XIV, within the palace walls lived hundreds of artists and craftsmen, supplying the decorative needs of the court. The arcades of the Louvre, then as now, were lit by lanterns designed and made on site. Fine Art Lamps' Louvre collection of outdoor lighting designs is inspired by the simple yet elegant lines of the lanterns that have adorned the arcades of the Louvre for centuries. In a fine bronze finish with clear blown glass, Louvre is a strong addition to many architectural styles. Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 4Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 240Voltage: 120Dimmable: YesHeight: 26"Width: 12"Diameter: 12"Fine Art Lamps® - Original lighting designs handcrafted in America and specified world-wide since 1940. Fine Bronze