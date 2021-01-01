Hooker Furniture 5382-55494 94" Wide Scandinavian Industrial Etagere Shelving Unit from Studio7H Scandinavia Cream Indoor Furniture Storage Shelving

Hooker Furniture 5382-55494 94" Wide Scandinavian Industrial Etagere Shelving Unit from Studio7H All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return Policy Scandinavian shows its industrial side with a completely transparent entertainment/bookcase wall. Its structure is so apparent - planks of lightly distressed, weathered wood supported by metal scaffolding. Have you noticed that imagination can be more real than reality? You'll want to come sit by us then, just around the corner at Studio 7H. It's imaginary world where very real things happen. Namely, a makeover for a familiar old friend: the furniture collection. Pick the Studio 7H pieces that you love and watch things come together. Great items work the room or go their own way. Just like your best parties. Unplanned, often random, but always perfect. And totally real. Features: Five fixed shelves Center shelf can be removed for TV use and placement Constructed from acacia and metal for durability and style Hand-distressed with wire brushing Will require simple assembly upon arrival Five (5) shelves provide plenty of storage space Adds a clean minimalist style to any room Includes a 1 year limited manufacturer warranty TV space: 59 3/4W x 17D x 38 5/16H TV space can accommodate up to a 55" flat screen Heirloom quality piece from Hooker Furniture About Hooker Furniture: Hooker Furniture is a third generation family based business that has been providing luxury heirloom quality furnishings to homes across the United States since 1925. Headquartered in Virginia, with locations and manufacturing in both Virginia and North Carolina. The nation's heart of fine furniture manufacturers. Most of Hooker Furniture's pieces are manufactured right here in the United States. With Hooker Furniture's outstanding quality and genuine love for well-made furnishings, those pieces not manufactured in the United States are hand picked and held to the highest standards of construction, sustainability, and design. Shelving Scandinavia Cream