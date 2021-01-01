Rev-A-Shelf 5371-15-L 5371 Series Left Handed Pull Out Single Tier Blind Corner Kitchen Cabinet Organizer for 15 Inch Cabinet Opening Orion Gray

Rev-A-Shelf 5371-15-L 5371 Series Left Handed Pull Out Single Tier Blind Corner Kitchen Cabinet Organizer for 15 Inch Cabinet Opening Reach for the stars and fulfill your storage needs with the Cloud Orion Gray Contemporary Organizer. Designed for full access (frameless) blind corner cabinets with 15, 18 or 21 openings. The new Cloud with Orion gray flat wire and textured linen finish complements contemporary kitchens and adds updated style to traditional and transitional designs. Available in both single and two-tier, in either left or right hand options, the Cloud fits into nearly all blind corner applications and is available with or without soft-close.Features:Includes: 1 cloud shelf and mounting hardwareDesigned for a blind right cabinet when the door is on the leftTextured surface and flat wire designDesigned for a blind corner cabinet with a 15" openingOptional soft close kit available (5371-SC-KIT-1)Heavy-duty metal frame with solid bottom surface45lb capacity per shelfLimited lifetime warrantySpecifications:Depth: 21-7/8"Height: 6-1/2"Width: 33"Weight Capacity: 45lb Blind Corner Organizers Orion Gray