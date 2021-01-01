Rev-A-Shelf 5365-08 5365 Series 7-7/8 Inch Cabinet Door Organizer Orion Gray Storage and Organization Cabinet and Kitchen Organizers Cabinet Door

Rev-A-Shelf 5365-08 5365 Series 7-7/8 Inch Cabinet Door Organizer Store your spices within arms reach with our contemporary spice organizer. This beautiful rack is the perfect addition to any kitchen looking for some organization love. It mounts to the door for easy access and the sturdy shelves hold a multitude of items.Features:Included: (1) 4 shelf spice organizer and mounting hardwareHolds spice bottles up to 2-1/4"Attach to inside of a cabinet door or any flat surfaceShelves are not adjustableRequires a 9-3/8" or larger cabinet openingAdjustable door mount brackets are included and required for operationHeavy duty metal frame with solid bottom surfaceGet spices off the shelf and on the doorLimited lifetime warrantySpecifications:Height: 23-3/8"Width: 7-7/8"Depth: 2-1/2" Cabinet Door Organizers Orion Gray