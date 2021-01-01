Nearly Natural 5361 6' Japanese Bamboo Tree in Pot

Featuring an authentic look, this "Nearly Natural 6' Japanese Bamboo Tree in Pot" is a wonderful decorative accent for your home or office. This floor plant accessory can be used to brighten up any space. For an authentic touch to your decor, the bamboo plant has green foliage and branches. This pot paired with the plant make a wonderful accessory for your home. Designed for indoor use, this plant is a great choice for introducing greenery to your indoor spaces..Nearly two thousand leaves.Several natural trunks.Overall Dimensions: 72"H x 30"W x 30"D.Vase: 5.75"H x 6.5"W.Color: Green.Elegant look and feel.The 'Nearly Natural 6' Japanese Bamboo Tree in Pot' is a great choice for living rooms, lobbies and more