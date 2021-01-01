From jeffrey alexander
Jeffrey Alexander 536-128 Aberdeen 5 Inch Center to Center Cup Cabinet Pull Brushed Oil Rubbed Bronze Cabinet Hardware Pulls Cup
Jeffrey Alexander 536-128 Aberdeen 5 Inch Center to Center Cup Cabinet Pull Features:High quality finish resists rust and tarnish through daily useAll metal construction for increased durabilityCoordinates with items in the Aberdeen collectionCovered under a limited lifetime warrantySpecifications:Center to Center: 5"Length: 6-1/4"Width: 7/8"Projection: 1-1/16"Base Length: 1"Base Width: 1-1/4"Material: ZincProduct Variations:536-96: Aberdeen 3-3/4 Inch Center to Center Pull536-128 (This Model): Aberdeen 5 Inch Center to Center Pull Cup Brushed Oil Rubbed Bronze