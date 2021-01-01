Maxim 53597 Townhouse 12" LED Wall Sconce Galaxy Black / Stainless Steel Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces Outdoor Wall Sconces

Maxim 53597 Townhouse 12" LED Wall Sconce Townhouse Collection - A open air frame of cast aluminum surrounds a stainless steel mesh diffuser which creates an unusual lighting effect as the LED light illuminates the inside. Finished in either Galaxy Black with a polished Stainless Steel mesh or Galaxy Bronze with Rose Gold, this transitional design looks great in a large variety of home designs.Product Features:Part of the Townhouse CollectionDimmable fixture - designed to work with most standard dimmer switchesUL listed for Wet LocationDimensions:Backplate Height: 8"Backplate Width: 4.75"HCO: 6" (height from center of outlet)Height: 12"Width: 4.75" Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: Integrated LEDBulb Type: LEDWattage: 7Watts Per Bulb: 7Bulb Included: YesLumens: 490Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index (CRI): 80Shade Description:Rectangle stainless steel mesh diffuserCompliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.For over four decades Maxim Lighting has been an industry leader of new and innovative lighting designs. It is Maxim’s commitment to its customers that drives their ever evolving design options and unsurpassed quality. From ceiling fans to a wide variety of indoor and outdoor lighting fixtures in both classic and contemporary styles, Maxim is a staple of unique elegance that will brighten any home. Outdoor Wall Sconces Galaxy Black / Stainless Steel