Nearly Natural 5358 5' Golden Cane Palm Tree in Pot

Featuring an authentic look, this "Nearly Natural 5' Golden Cane Palm Tree in Pot" is a wonderful decorative accent for your home or office. This floor plant accessory can be used to brighten up any space. For an authentic touch to your decor, the palm plant has green foliage and branches. This accompanying pot adds to the overall beauty of the plant and helps to add style to your decor. Designed for indoor use, this plant is a great choice for introducing greenery to your indoor spaces. For completing your decor, it comes with pot..Includes two separate trunks.Color: Green.Overall Dimensions: 60"H x 40"W x 40"D.Vase: 7"H x 8"W.Gorgeous golden palm fronds.Add nature’s refreshing touch to your home or office space with the 'Nearly Natural 5' Golden Cane Palm Tree in Pot'