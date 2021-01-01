From currey and company
Currey and Company 5350 Orleans Wall Sconce Small with Customizable Shades Hand Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces Wall Sconces
Currey and Company 5350 Orleans Wall Sconce, Small with Customizable Shades Wrought iron hand work is accented with the perfect touch of metal acanthus leaves. It is part of the Orleans "family" of lighting and occasional tables. Wall sconces are sold as pin-ups which allows them to be either hard wired or plugged in.Material: IronRequires 2 60 Watt Candelabra Bulbs (Not Included)Socket Type: Candelabra. Socket Finish: Drip on antique Candlesleeve.Switch Type: Turn Knob.Cord/Supply Wire Color: Brown. Cord Length: 96 inches.Shade information: See Shades for Options Wall Sconces Hand Rubbed Bronze