Z-Lite 534S Armstrong 15" Tall 1 Light Wall Sconce with Clear Water Glass Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces Outdoor Wall Sconce

Z-Lite 534S Armstrong 15" Tall 1 Light Wall Sconce with Clear Water Glass
Z-Lite 534S Armstrong 15" Tall 1 Light Wall Sconce with Clear Water Glass Traditional charm emanates from this small outdoor wall mount fixture, which pairs clear water glass with black and bronze hardware for a timeless look.Features:Clear Water Glass ShadeSpecifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoEnergy Star: NoETL Listed: YesETL Rating: Wet LocationHeight: 15.75"Depth: 10.38"Light Direction: Ambient LightingMaterial: AluminumNumber of Bulbs: 1Product Weight: 3.97 lbsSconce Type: LanternShade: YesShade Color: ClearShade Material: GlassShade Shape: LanternShade Type: Water GlassVoltage: 120vMax Total Wattage: 100 Outdoor Wall Sconce Bronze