From classic lighting
Classic Lighting 53308-CH 6" Crystal Flushmount from the Empress Collection Crystalique-Plus Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
Advertisement
Classic Lighting 53308-CH 6" Crystal Flushmount from the Empress Collection 6" Crystal Flushmount from the Empress CollectionClassic Lighting designs, imports and manufactures fine crystal products held to the highest quality standards. Crystals come from Austria, Turkey, Egypt, Central Europe or many other parts of the world, and Classic Lighting guarantees the authenticity of each of its crystals. All products are inspected and held to the highest quality standards.Chrome Finish3 Candelabra 40 Watt LightsBulbs Not IncludedMultiple Crystal Options Available Flush Mount Crystalique-Plus